McCarthy Furthers J6 LIES IGNORES Ashli Babbitt’s MURDER & ADMITS Never Watching Video Of Her DEATH

Speaker Kevin McCarthy is an embarrassment, admits to never watching the video showing Ashli Babbitt being murdered, and is fully committed to advancing mainstream J6 lies.

Patrick Howley is back to detail how Kevin McCarthy continues to advance J6 lies while admitting being intentionally ignorant.

McCarthy continues to claim the officer who shot Ashli Babbitt was doing his job.

How would he actually know this if he has never watched the video?

Congress could act to release the J6 prisoners from the D.C. gulags but they remain complicit.

Marjorie Taylor Greene backed Kevin McCarthy for Speaker and has become a RINO.

McCarthy still has not released all of the J6 footage and it is time for the motion to vacate the chair for not keeping his promise.

McCarthy’s speakership is a sham and he is selling out the American people.

