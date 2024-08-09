Bible Conference #4;

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We must obey GOD rather than men; Rahab stood against the law of the Canaanites as she hid the two spies of Israel. She not only committed treason, but she also aided and abided these spies to escape persecution. The Believer must have a level of obedience just underneath their faith, otherwise it may be a false faith or very weak faith in their life.