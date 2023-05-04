© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pras Michel's lawyer said this case is not over. They're gonna try to appeal because they argued that Pras Michel is not an agent on behalf of a foreign government in the case involving Mr. Miles Guo. They argued that Pras Michel believed he was doing this on behalf of the FBI.
普拉斯·米歇尔的律师表示这个案件还没有结束。他们将尝试上诉，因为他们认为普拉斯·米歇尔在涉及郭先生的案件中不是代表外国政府的特工。他们辩称普拉斯·米歇尔认为他是在代表FBI行事。
