TWITTER: https://x.com/Real2Witnesses/status/1875450937554223221





Music Celebrating Freedom Under the Two Witnesses - 12 Songs

00:00 A Thing for the Heavenly Things

2:37 Their Writing is on the Wall

5:36 What Good is all the Wealth

9:33 Icy Cold Rulers

12:43 The Earth is Yoked to the Heart of God

15:45 Let It Rain

20:34 Pressing Down

23:46 If You Need a Sign

27:05 His Two Witnesses bring New Life again

31:05 In These End Times

34:24 I'm Moving Forward

36:58 Sands of Time

All Songs made with Suno A.I.

For more details, see Our January 03, 2025 Blog.

Mirrored on X/Twitter

