Third Angel's Message Right Arm: 8 Laws of Health, Herbs, Natural Remedies Bring Healing For Nations

Bird Flu Hospitalizes 2 More Patients as Outbreaks Increase. Two more US patients have been hospitalized with bird flu complications as cases continue to rise slowly among humans but much more quickly among animals, according to The Guardian.





Rodent-Borne Virus That Killed Gene Hackman’s Wife Betsy Claims 3 Lives in California County. The actor and his wife were found dead in their New Mexico home on Feb. 26









Texas measles outbreak nears 500 cases as virus spreads among day care kids. At least 6 children at a single child care facility in Lubbock have tested positive for measles.





Washington Bans Deer and Elk Feeding and Baiting to Limit Spread of CWD

As of now, the state wildlife agency will still maintain its wintertime feedgrouds for elk and bighorn sheep





Hunters no longer allowed to bait deer, elk and moose; new rules combat chronic wasting disease





Mad cow disease discovered on UK farm sparking major panic. Precautionary movement restrictions have been put in place after the single case of Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy (BSE) was confirmed in a cow





#8Laws

#NaturalRemedies

#HomeRemedies

#Medecine

#Homeopath

#AlternativeMedicine

#SeventhDayAdventist

#Adventist









#Christianity

#Faith

#Bible

#KJV





#DavidHouse

#SDA





#DarkDay

#DarkDays









Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse love





Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o





Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries





Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144





Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez





Zelle: 757-955-6871





PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth





Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936





Cash App: $Mrdhouse





Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House