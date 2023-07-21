Aerial Artistry - Lightning 2023-07-21

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mother nature lit up our lives on Friday night... here is a short reel of highlights from about 45 minutes of the light show. If you have any idea what blew up or started on fire at 3:15, please let us know. This view is looking due South from the North side of Lac La Nonne between Birch Cove and Sunny Beach.
Music I use: https://www.bensound.com
License code: OLSTFFMZ3N4LFE8B