Chicago Needs Help - Canada Needs a Castle Law

Chicago shootings:





58 shot, 8 fatally, in Labor Day weekend gun violence, police say At least 58 people have been shot, eight fatally, in shootings across Chicago over the Labor Day weekend, police said.





The weekend gun violence comes as the Trump administration prepares to potentially deploy the National Guard to the Chicago area.





https://abc7chicago.com/post/chicago-shootings-labor-day-weekend-least-32-shot-3-fatally-gun-violence-city-police-department-says/17701051/









Chicago’s far-left mayor calls locking up criminals ‘racist, immoral and unholy’ as he, Gov. Pritzker blast Trump threat to send in National Guard





Chicago’s far-left Mayor Brandon Johnson said locking up criminals is “racist, immoral and unholy” as he and Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker blasted President Trump’s threat to send in the National Guard.





“We cannot incarcerate our way out of violence; we’ve already tried that, and we’ve ended up with the largest prison population in the world without solving the problems of crime and violence,” Johnson said during a fiery press conference in the heart of the Windy City Monday.





https://nypost.com/2025/08/25/us-news/illinois-gov-jb-pritzker-calls-trump-wanna-be-dictator-as-he-rails-against-white-house-plans-to-deploy-national-guard-to-chicago/









Trump on possible National Guard deployment to Chicago:





"We're going in" President Trump suggested Tuesday he's planning to send National Guard troops to Chicago, in what could be the latest salvo in his controversial push to use federal forces to address crime, drawing pushback from local political leaders.





"We're going in. I didn't say when, we're going in," Mr. Trump said in an Oval Office event, after a reporter asked if he plans to send the Guard to Chicago.





Mr. Trump did not specify whether his administration will primarily send Guard forces or federal law enforcement agents to Chicago. He also didn't say how many Guard troops could be deployed, or where they will hail from.





https://www.cbsnews.com/news/trump-national-guard-chicago-were-going-in/









DC Mayor Muriel Bowser Praises Donald Trump’s Police Takeover





The city’s Democratic mayor has maintained an unusual working relationship with the Republican president.





https://www.huffpost.com/entry/muriel-bowser-trump-dc-takeover_n_68af528ce4b0bbcc3f8daa71









Canadian police chief tells victims of home invasions ‘the best defense is to comply’





York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween told residents not to take justice into their own hands when confronted by criminals, saying, “The best defence is to comply.” His comments come as Premier Doug Ford and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre demand reforms to Canada’s self-defense laws.





https://thepostmillennial.com/canadian-police-chief-tells-victims-of-home-invasions-the-best-defense-is-to-comply









Poilievre calls for more legal protection for Canadians defending homes from intruders





Conservative leader demands feds implement his 'Stand on Guard' principle





Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is calling on the federal government to amend the Criminal Code so that use of force is presumed reasonable against a person who illegally enters a home and poses a threat to those inside.





https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/poilievre-home-invaders-1.7620982