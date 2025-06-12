🌏 Pliny the Elder’s Lost Map to the Philippines: The Real Chryse and Argyre Exposed (77 A.D.)

📜 Watch as The God Culture walks step-by-step through Pliny’s ancient maritime itinerary—leading not to India or Japan, but directly to the gold-rich Philippine Islands!

This isn’t speculation. It’s the Smoking Quill.





In 77 A.D., Roman scholar Pliny the Elder outlined a maritime route from China to islands full of gold and silver—Chryse and Argyre—later known as Ophir and Tarshish. This route has been buried under centuries of colonial revisionism, where scholars mistranslated, misapplied, and misdirected his clear words. But not anymore.





👉 We show the actual rivers, promontories, and coastal cultures described by Pliny and prove—beyond doubt—that his Isles of Gold still exist today.

👉 Every step is cited, mapped, and decoded in full fidelity—nothing cut, nothing assumed.





🔗 Full article with citations: https://thegodculturephilippines.com/pliny-s-maritime-route-to-chryse/

📚 Free eBook Download: Garden of Eden Revealed: The Book of Maps at https://www.thegodculture.org/books





⚠️ Academia erased Chryse. We bring it back to the map.





#PlinyTheElder #ChryseRevealed #IslesOfGold #SmokingQuill #PhilippinesOphir #BiblicalHistory #GardenOfEdenRevealed #AncientGeography #GoldOfTheEast #MaritimeAsia #RomanMapsDecoded #TheGodCulture #AncientHistoryUncovered #HistoricalTruth #LostIslandsFound