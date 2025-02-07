Mensah Medical - Biomedical Clinic Specializing in Biochemical Imbalances & Nutrient Therapy

"Mensah Medical is a biomedical outpatient clinic for patients experiencing health issues from brain-changing nutrient imbalances such as autism, anxiety, AD(H)D, depression, mood swings, bipolar, eating disorders, OCD, pyrrole disorder (pyroluria), methylation disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's and/or Parkinson's Disease. Our integrative approach to medical care bridges the gap between traditional medicine and natural medicine based on biochemical evaluation, research, and extensive clinical experience. Children, teens and adults meet with our caring physicians who target underlying causes of health issues from brain-changing imbalances with targeted Advanced Nutrient Therapy - highly individualized vitamins, minerals, and amino acids.

The initial appointment takes between two to three hours; follow-up appointments - one to one and a half hours. They include relevant health history, physical examination, biochemical consultations and recommendations from Albert Mensah, M.D., and Judith Bowman, M.D. Specialized laboratory testing is ordered to assist in identifying biochemistry. Following each appointment, patients receive health support through regular communication with the Mensah Medical health care clinical team.

Patients are seen at our Main Clinic in Warrenville, Illinois (approximately 25 miles west of Chicago) or at U.S. Outreach Clinics. U.S. Outreach Clinics are located near San Francisco and Los Angeles, and in Scottsdale, AZ and Annapolis, MD.

Visit http://www.mensahmedical.com"