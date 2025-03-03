BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
WHITES ONLY 🫧 LAUNDRY
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
162 views • 6 months ago

“Tom opens a laundromat that specializes in washing white clothes and then cluelessly gives it a series of unfortunate names.”

Written and produced by The Bilderbergers.


The Bilderbergers Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/TheBilderbergers

The Bilderbergers Website: https://web.archive.org/web/20130517020547/http://thebilderbergers.com/tagged/video

Original video URL: https://web.archive.org/web/20130117012050/https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FR3ChDXCv0I


First uploaded January 16, 2013.

Original video unlisted in 2016 and privated in 2018.

Reuploaded for archival purposes.


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rM_C9DWfr94

Keywords
multi pronged offensivethe bilderbergerswhites only laundrylearn to laugh
