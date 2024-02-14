Breaking NATO countries to build bunkers along border with Putin

Paul Begley





Feb 12, 2024





Call To Action -

Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA

http://www.pastorpaulgold.com or call 877-646-5347

Noble Gold is Who I Trust





Please Give To The Salvation Station @ http://www.paulbegleyprophecy.com





Get Your "Planet X What's Next" Webinar Ticket @ https://paul-begley-prophecy.mybigcommerce.com/planet-x-what-next/?showHidden=true





Get Pastor Paul Begley's New Book "Revelation 911" @ https://www.amazon.com/Revelation-911-Intersects-Todays-Headlines/dp/1684515343

https://www.paulbegleyprophecy.org/donate





You may also mail in donations at

Paul Begley

1048 B Sagamore Pkwy West Box 33

West Lafayette, IN 47906

https://www.paulbegleyprophecy.org/donate

https://www.paulbegleyprophecy.org/donate





You may also mail in donations at

Paul Begley

1048 B Sagamore Pkwy West Box 33

West Lafayette, IN 47906





Mike From Around the World Analysis on Patreon

/ paulbegley





Watch our Coming Apocalypse Live broadcasts

Tues & Wed 12pm, Sun 7pm, Tue 6pm, Thur 9:30pm





Follow my Twitter account / pastorbegley





Become a member of the Paul Begley Prophecy Online Church

https://forms.gle/HgqFQPUL6Ra57gZm7





NATO countries to build bunkers along border with Putin

READ MORE: https://www.the-sun.com/news/10358247...

READ MORE: https://www.newsweek.com/nato-ally-bu...





Madagascar law allowing castration of child rapists prompts criticism from rights groups

READ MORE: https://apnews.com/article/madagascar...





Teen accused of shooting tourist in Times Square charged with attempted murder

READ MORE: https://apnews.com/article/times-squa...





Links for B.C.





Visit My Website

https://bcbegley.com





Follow Me On Facebook

/ b.c.begley





Subscribe To My Patreon

/ bcbegley





Watch Me On YouTube

/ @b.c.begley6007





Follow Me On Twitter

/ bc_news1





Watch Me On Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/c-280191





Follow Me On Gab

https://gab.com/BC_Begley





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R71hH46Dco0