Updates With Juan O’Savin - Military Weapons, Rogue Operations, and Environmental Manipulation
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
67 followers
104 views • 6 months ago

Questioning the use of military-grade weapons against civilians, highlighting the possible manipulation of natural events for global agendas. Explore the presence of such technology in disasters like the Maui fires, the questionable actions of law enforcement, and controversial topics such as chemtrails and weather manipulation. The conversation dives into government secrecy, military technology, and the intersection of corporate interests and global control, raising doubts about the real motivations behind these events.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


ABOUT JUAN

Juan has been serving this nation since the time of Ronald Regan and is a major voice today providing much-needed intel and analysis in this war. He is very well connected I’ll leave it at that. His undercover assignments and self-imposed directives (many unknown to the public) play a critical role in protecting this nation and its interests for decades. A good friend, and most valuable voice and resource for the new media.


Keywords
deep statenational securitynew mediagovernment secretsjuan o savinpatriot movementundercover operationsintel analysispolitical insiderwar for truthprotecting america
