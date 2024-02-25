MIT PhD Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai Explains the Reality of the Modern Immune System

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Jan/2/2020
In this video, Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai explains the modern immune system. Dr. Shiva share how the theory of the immune system being taught now is about a 100 years old. He shares with you the concepts of the Innate Immune System and the Adaptive Immune System and how to