Atonement and Redemption | Dr. Sandra G. Kennedy
Sandra Kennedy Ministries
Sandra Kennedy Ministries
10 views • 11/09/2023

What’s involved in the Day of Atonement? Does the Feast of Atonement (Yom Kippur) have anything to do with us – in comparison to what Jesus Christ has already done for us, in our New Covenant with God the Father? YES, IT DOES! The Day of Atonement is all about the condition of our hearts – that we are clean on the inside as shown in Hebrews 9:11-14. When Jesus gave His life for us, He gave us more than atonement, covering our sins, as a Priest, but He also removed our sins as a King, giving us a New Covenant – Redemption. To watch the entire broadcast   https://youtu.be/EfkjqDoYmV8?si=xEBr2zoqGzSssg9b

redemption atonement jesus coming soon
