Real Agenda Behind War on Family, Trans Mania
88 views • 04/01/2024

The war on family being pursued by evildoers, including the explosion of transgender mania at every level, is about restructuring society and moving toward a tyrannical global order, explains The New American magazine Senior Editor Alex Newman on this episode of Behind The Deep State. In fact, from the very beginning, advocates of the sexualization of children understood that breaking down the family would help bring about totalitarian government and Marxism. Now, evildoers are working to capture the hearts and minds of children and drive a wedge into their families at the earliest possible ages.


Related Articles:

The Totalitarian Agenda Behind LGBTQ Sex-Ed Revolution at School

https://illinoisfamily.org/education/the-totalitarian-agenda-behind-lgbtq-sex-ed-revolution-at-school/


Government Schools Are Sexualizing, Perverting, and Confusing Children

https://thenewamerican.com/print/government-schools-are-sexualizing-perverting-and-confusing-children/


Rescuing Our Children

https://thenewamerican.com/print/rescuing-our-children/


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com



educationunited nationstransgendersave our childrentrans mania
