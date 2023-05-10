BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Is This The End? A War Alert by The Mystic Philosopher
Another Perspective TMP
Another Perspective TMP
05/10/2023

#Warmongers #racialwar #drugwar #natowar #Russiawar #nuclearwar #civilwar #Ukrainewar

This song among many other songs, spoken words, speeches, etc is another Doomsday War Alert to all peoples of the world by I The Mystic Philosopher. According to ABC news on January 24, 2023 “Scientists revealed on Tuesday that the "Doomsday Clock" has been moved up to 90 seconds before midnight -- the closest humanity has ever been to armageddon.” From my perspective we are now much closer to midnight than we think or wish to believe. If not now then may we all find and RIP then at midniught.

civil warwarmongersnuclear wardrug warracial warnato warrussia warukraine war
