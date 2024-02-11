Yah's Misfits 11-2-2024

In this video, we discuss the Book of Jasher. it is an apocryphal book taken out of the KJ Bible. is it legitimate? Was it found in the Dead Sea Scrolls? What about the 2 references in the KJ Bible, Joshua 10 and 2 Samuel 1? One important thing to be aware of is that this book was written in the 13th century AD, which should make one suspicious! One final question: Is the Book of Jasher mentioned in KJ Bible a mistranslation, and really the Book of Jubilees? We only did the first few chapters in Jasher and found many corruptions, not in agreement with Genesis & Jubilees. Watch and see, but this book is occult, Pharisee leaven, and Masonic, which will become apparent.