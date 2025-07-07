Tokenized Food Production Has Begun (Blockchain Farming)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Groundbreaking fusion of agriculture and blockchain technology in the VolksGarden Food for Life project— that allows individuals to own tokenized real-world farming equipment via NFTs on the Cardano blockchain.
This system turns rotary vertical gardens into productive assets, operating in climate-controlled domes. Each NFT represents ownership in a food-producing barrel, entitling the holder to 33.3% of all food produced—forever. Herbs, superfoods or vegetables this decentralized, resilient infrastructure is revolutionizing food security in a rapidly changing climate.
David DuByne (Adapt2030) interviews Ted Marchildon of Omega Garden
