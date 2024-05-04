Dr. Paul: The vaxxed are MORE likely to make grandma sick; the unvaxxed protect grandma

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
“Get vaxxed to protect grandma,” they say. In practice, however, ‘vaccination’ doesn’t protect grandma at all. In fact, it may increase the risk of grandma getting sick or dying.
REFERENCES
SOURCE
Segment from:
Mirrored - frankploegman
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/