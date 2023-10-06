Defending to the End All That Is Worthwhile and the Truth to Break Free From the False

In this video...





We dive further into the Sacred Warrior, and looking at moving past the false matrix into the things that are REAL for there is REAL within all of this…





What does it mean to be a defender of the voiceless?

What does it mean to be a defender of the heart?

A protector of Celestial Beings?

What does it mean to hold grief for an entire world?





And to close, we will do a healing process for all those that are a Sacred Warrior, a Defender of Justice, Truth, Courage and Honor.





For a healing process and support:

I call upon the warriors of light, the sacred warriors of the divine feminine. The warriors of unconditional love.





We ask for your support, protection, assistance, and intervention on our behalf through unconditional love, that what is truly worthwhile for the betterment of ALL LIVING BEINGS in this realm including the Celestial Being we call Earth; all that is within our hearts for the light and love realms to be protected, to be preserved, within me, within all us called to the Primordial Warrior Calling of Protectors. All for the greater good of ALL BEINGS large and small.





Through our own free will, and through my free will, so it is.









_______

