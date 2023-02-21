Palantir [FOUNDRY] Global Supply Chain, Economy & Glyphosate

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sam, Thomas and John discuss Palantir, Foundry, global supply chain, economy, GMOs, Glyphosate, global famine, depopulation, one world government, God and much more
Broadcasting in the California
Central Valley Here:
Comcast Xfinity Ch. 93, AT&T U-Verse Ch. 99
Cablecast app on Roku or Apple TV
https://cmac.tv/apps/
https://cmac.tv/series/weaponized-news/
Share and Follow and Subscribe to: Weve Read The Documents
https://twitter.com/weve_read
https://weveread.substack.com/
https://linktr.ee/weveread
Share and Follow and Subscribe to: Alpha Omega Energy
https://twitter.com/AOEvcBreakthru
https://aomegaenergy.tilda.ws/
Share and
Follow and Subscribe to: Weaponized News
https://twitter.com/WeaponizedNews
https://rokfin.com/WeaponizedNews
https://weaponizednews.substack.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/weaponizednews
https://odysee.com/@WeaponizedNews:6
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t8y7ptaYWaFl/
https://gab.com/WeaponizedNews
Help Weaponized News Pay some bills please donate
Bitcoin 36fNy89D8vnmH2Ty14ceeoaoomHzGvsH8o
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/weaponizednews
cash.app/$weaponizednews
Sources:
https://futurism.com/united-states-killer-robots-hague
https://rodmartin.org/about-rod-d-martin/
https://foundersfund.com/portfolio/
https://www.palantir.com/
https://www.palantir.com/platforms/foundry/
https://mykargo.com/
https://compasspathways.com/
https://www.cancer.gov/research/key-initiatives/moonshot-cancer-initiative
https://weveread.substack.com/p/glyphosate-roundup-what-is-it-and
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-bayer-glyphosate-lawsuit-idUSKCN1SJ29F
https://www.hereticon.com/