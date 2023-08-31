© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Uzbeki Nationals Smuggled into the US by ISIS Affiliated Group
Real America’s Voice Contributor Tera Dahl joins David Brody with the latest on reports that an ISIS affiliated group has smuggled Uzbeki nationals across the southern border.
#bordercrisis #BorderInvasion #IllegalImmigration #BidenBorderCrisis
Watch LIVE➡ bit.ly/plutorav
Watch more #AmericanSunrise here:
https://rumble.com/v3d6cn2-american-sunrise-show-8-30-23.html