TANTURA: The Untold Story of the 1948 Massacre
ZirafaMedia
Discover the truth behind the 1948 massacre in the village of Tantura with the groundbreaking documentary ‘TANTURA.’ This thought-provoking film examines the events that took place during the Arab-Israeli War and the controversy surrounding them. Watch ‘TANTURA’ now and gain a new perspective on this pivotal moment in history.
#TANTURA, #1948ArabIsraeliWar, #TanturaMassacre, #IsraeliDocumentary, #HumanRights, #History, #Controversy, #Truth, #socialjustice #Israel #Antisemitism #Palestina #palistina #arab #hebrew #palestine #gaza