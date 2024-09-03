BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
COMET ATLAS and the LAST DAYS MOVE and the LAST DAYS SAINTS
125 views • 8 months ago

We are getting ever so closer to the last days move of the 144,000 to begin. And the comet Atlas is showing us the road sign that is forecasting it is on the near horizon. See this video to understand what is about to take place in the 7th Hebrew month that will start on September 18th followed by the day of atonement and the feast of Tabernacles in early October

You can email me for questions or comments at [email protected]

I strongly recommend you go and read the ark of jubilee article on the warning website of Larry McGuire at the following address You will have to look for it larrygmeguiar2.com

ussolardestructionharbingereclipse april eight
