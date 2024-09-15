The Truth About Covid-19 Shots

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
People everywhere were told they were Safe & Effective .. they never were
People everywhere were told our DNA would be safe .. it never was
People everywhere were denied the Truth
Source @Damo MBIE
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/