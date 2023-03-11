Covid Origins Mandate Moves to Biden's Signature as Doctors and Lawyers Move to Take Covid Vaccines off the Market

An engineered virus was released upon the world in 2019. The plans to use it for a color revolution were made and then implemented in 2020. Countries around the world began to experience the vice grip of global elites and the citizenry was subjugated.

One might have never thought that the United States would have participated in such behavior but that person would need to only look no further than the ultimate purpose for such an event - changing the current leadership in the U.S. to a regime that would ultimately allow control of the country for technocrats.

The lockdowns, mask mandates, Modern Monetary Theory policies, and private sector shutdown were only the tactics to subjugate the people who blindly and willingly agreed.

The next tactic was to use a false vaccine with mRNA technology to capture the rest of those who did not necessarily comply. The fallout would be glorious - an attack so masterfully conducted that the population would become weaker and the strong would be eliminated.

People were warned but many did not listen or chose what they believed to be best due to an active suppression and a fear of loss. Those that did are now victimized through vaccine injuries and sudden deaths.

As those numbers increase daily, those that dissented from the control are what remain to fight against the repercussions. The false care and growing injury and death must be stopped according to them.

A group of doctors and lawyers are moving to file lawsuits - dodging the protections from liability of injury - to remove the vaccines and hospital protocols from the nation in all 50 states.

Will they succeed?

Follow BFBN on twitter: @dloydfaulk @bf_frontline

On GETTR, FrankSocial, Truth Social, Gab : @BFBroadcasting

On Telegram: https://t.me/BFBroadcasting

On Rumble: BFBroadcasting





Support independent media:

- Visit https://sherwood.tv/battlefront and discover the new Kingdom Fuel, Immune Support Packs, and also preventative health plans from the Functional Medical Institute. Use the code BATTLEFRONT at checkout on all items.

- New items are arriving like the MyPillow 2.0. Save up to 66% now with the code: Battle. Visit https://mypillow.com/battle and https://mystore.com or call (800) 559-7535.

- They stole your privacy through technology. Take it back at https://voltawireless.com. Use the code BATTLE and Let Freedom Ring.

- Visit https://micronicsilver.net and save 10% with the code BATTLE. Get products like the amazing Silvizone Skin Cream and enjoy the benefits of younger looking skin and inflammation relief. What benefits will you experience personally?

⁃ I drink the coffee of PATRIOTS and every time I take a sip of that coffee...mmm...It tastes like FREEDOM. Use code BATTLE for 10% off at https://freedomfirstcoffee.com.

- Protect yourself from free radicals in your bloodstream with the new Z-Shield with powerful cleansing ingredients including turmeric. Visit https://zstacklife.com/?ref=BATTLEFRONT and use the code Battlefront for 5% off.

- Get Chris Brugard's revealing documentary about the January 6th events at https://givemelibertynow.org/battlefront





Sources:

https://dailycaller.com/2023/03/09/california-county-tracked-churchgoers-phone-location-stakeout-surveillance/

https://dailycaller.com/2023/03/08/former-cdc-director-lays-out-three-red-flags-point-lab-leak-robert-redfield/

https://witcherforgovernor.com

https://msagainstmandates.org

https://halthospitalhomicide.com

https://formerfedsgroup.org/shop/medic-alert-bracelets/bracelet/