De-Dollarization and the Fall of American Hegemony
9564 followers
299 views • 04/03/2023
 Mar 31, 2023 Radio Rothbard
On this episode of Radio Rothbard, Ryan McMaken and Tho Bishop talk about global moves being made against the US dollar. The regime's decade long weaponization of money and banking has both global rivals and historical allies looking for alternatives. Ryan and Tho discuss what that means for Americans, and what may come next. Recommended Reading "World needs to end risky reliance on U.S. dollar: BoE's Carney" (Reuters, 2019): https://Mises.org/RR_127_A "Governments Can't Blame Inflation on Energy and Putin Anymore" by Daniel Lacalle: https://Mises.org/RR_127_B "Is the Fed Trying to Bail Out the World? Sure Looks Like It" by Kristoffer Hansen: https://Mises.org/RR_127_C "Why Fractional Reserve Banking Is behind Bank Failures" by Jonathan Newman: https://Mises.org/RR_127_D Be sure to follow Radio Rothbard at https://Mises.org/RadioRothbardShow less
iranbitcoinrussiafederal reservemoneychinawargoldpetro dollardebtdollarbrazilinflationinterest ratesfallryan mcmakenmisesmediade-dollarizationradio rothbardtho bishopamerican hegemony
