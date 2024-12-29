BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Boost Your Immunity for Virus Season
Hotze Health
Hotze HealthCheckmark Icon
31 views • 6 months ago

Flu season is in full swing!  The flu is a common virus, and your best defense against seasonal viruses comes from a strong immune system.

Join Dr. Hotze today as he discusses how you can naturally boost your immune system and maintain vibrant health, no matter what seasonal viruses come your way. With a combination of nutrient-dense foods, balanced hormones, vitamins, and supplements, you can strengthen your immune system.

Learn how a proactive, whole-health approach can help you stay resilient through virus season and build a robust immune system that helps guard against the flu and other seasonal illnesses.

Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at  www.HotzePodcast.com.

To receive a FREE copy of Dr. Hotze’s best-selling book, “Hormones, Health, and Happiness,” call 281-698-8698 and mention this podcast. Includes free shipping!

Keywords
healthimmune systemimmunitydr steven hotzewellness revolutionvirus season
