Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Inflation Will Rise As the Dollar Weakens | Alasdair Macleod
channel image
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
244 Subscribers
242 views
Published 2 months ago

Inflation will rise again as the U.S. dollar weakens, forecasts Alasdair Macleod. As most nations in the G7 are in what he calls a "debt trap," interest rates will continue to stay high. Many Eastern nations are buying massive amounts of gold. He discusses how some nations could even back their currencies with gold.

Keywords
nwonew world orderhyperinflationinflationend gameglobal tyrannyglobal enslavementmoney printingqtdeflationqebanking crisisgreat resetglobal collapsecredit crunchliquidity tighteningliquidity crunchcorporate globalist crime syndicate

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket