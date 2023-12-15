Inflation Will Rise As the Dollar Weakens | Alasdair Macleod

Inflation will rise again as the U.S. dollar weakens, forecasts Alasdair Macleod. As most nations in the G7 are in what he calls a "debt trap," interest rates will continue to stay high. Many Eastern nations are buying massive amounts of gold. He discusses how some nations could even back their currencies with gold.
