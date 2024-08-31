© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RFK Jr. reveals that 37 hours after Kamala and Biden were installed
175 views • 8 months ago
RFK Jr. reveals that 37 hours after Kamala and Biden were installed into the White House, they opened an illegal portal between social media giants and the FBI, CIA, CDC, etc, to begin the rampant censorship of Americans
Platforms were THREATENED to comply, or else "their section 230 immunity was in jeopardy."
