U.S. GOVERNMENT: CRIMINAL ENTERPRISE, PART 6 OF 13, OKC ─ THE MAGIC TRUCK BOMB

-- Renowned physicist Samuel Cohen, inventor of the neutron bomb: "I believe that demolition charges in the building placed inside at certain key concrete columns did the primary damage to the Murrah Federal Building. It would have been absolutely impossible and against the laws of nature for a truck full of fertilizer and fuel oil--no matter how much was used--to bring the building down."
Ted Aranda
https://www.raftd.org/