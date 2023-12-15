Boston Mayor Michelle Wu Hates the people that built America

Boston mayor Michelle Wu has proudly showed off a photo from her no-whites holiday party.

The Democrat continued to downplay the scandal that has erupted over the segregated party, as she shared the group photo on her Instagram on Friday.

The 'Electeds of color' event included the Rep. Ayanna Pressley's husband Conan Harris, who served 10 years in prison for drug-trafficking and now works as a consultant focused on 'diversifying the pipeline of workforce leadership and personnel.'

Also present was outgoing City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo, who earlier this year was fined for violating the state's Conflict of Interest Law by representing his brother in lawsuit.

Incoming councilor Enrique Pepen, who has been fined for violating campaign finance law, was also a guest, along with Suffolk County Sheriff Steve Tompkins, fined for creating a paid position for his niece.