TBI LIMITS MILLERSVILLE'S ACCESS TO SENSITIVE LAW ENFORCEMENT DATA ₪ CHIEF SAYS
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
615 followers
0
36 views • 9 months ago

In a pair of podcast interviews, the Millersville chief of police says the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has begun limiting his department's access to certain sensitive law enforcement data.


Phil Williams must be feeling the heat


Former Millersville mayor arrested for tampering with government records - Main Street Media of Tennessee

Officials with the Millersville Police Department arrested former Millersville Mayor Tim Lassiter last Tuesday night on multiple charges related to tampering with government records and criminal simulation.…


https://mainstreetmediatn.com/articles/news-robertsoncountyconnection/former-millersville-mayor-arrested-for-tampering-with-government-records/


Former Millersville mayor arrested, charged with document fraud

Lassiter is charged with document fraud.


https://www.wsmv.com/2024/04/24/former-millersville-mayor-arrested-charged-with-document-fraud/


Source: https://youtu.be/wyv6QgvCkeI

Keywords
investigationmisdirectionmarsha blackburndoxxingprojectiontbigdlpolitical intriguemulti pronged attackphil williamspedo protectortbi limits millersville 039 s access to sensitive law enforcement data chiefmillersville police departmentshawn taylortim lassiterchief bryan morriswithheld funds
