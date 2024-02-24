Pets in Love





Feb 23, 2024





5 Puppies Braved The Danger, Waited For Their Mom to Return, Got The Heartbreaking End

If in your house ready to be demolished there were 5 lost puppies without a mother, what would you do? Timber, Amber, Lisa, Millo, Daisy are 5 puppies in similar circumstances! In an abandoned house, all 5 puppies are waiting for their mother to return! Suddenly, loud noises awaken them! Bulldozers and people appear before them! All 5 puppies are terrified by this sudden appearance! They are chased out of the house and have to hide in a temporary junkyard! While the house is being demolished, the 5 trembling puppies huddle in a corner! Their mother also disappeared without coming back! A kind person helped them contact the rescue team! All 5 have fallen into the worst possible situation! They are almost facing death!





