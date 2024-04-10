Vitamin B3/Niacin: Dr. Hoffer's enigmatic "cure" for schizophrenia, alcoholism, and trauma

Nicotinic acid, in its various forms, is the subject of a fairly heated debate over its possibly fantastic properties when it comes to anti-aging, Schizophrenia, and alcoholism.

I categorize Vitamin B3 as something definitely worth trying to address serious issues like alcoholism, Schizophrenia, and anxiety. Its anti-aging benefits you can get more directly from supplementing NAD+ precursors like Nicotinamide Mononucleotide and Nicotinamide Riboside.





1:39 Niacin vs Niacinamide vs Nicotinamide

3:58 The 'Niacin flush'

5:18 History

6:45 Schizophrenia

8:30 Alcoholism

10:29 Trauma Survivors

12:09 Antiaging Mechanism

14:09 Obesity vs Antiaging

16:14 Cognition

17:28 Vs Cholesterol

17:43 Anxiety

18:20 Hunger

19:46 Inositol Hexanicotinate

20:25 Picamilon

21:15 Food Sources

22:04 Cost

23:08 Dosage

24:07 Side Effects

25:05 In Conclusion





Read Meta-Analysis 📑 All Science References & Sources

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/nootropic-ingredients/328-vitamin-b3-niacin

