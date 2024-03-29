DeSantis talks anti-squatter plan, RFK Jr., Disney, Biden and more with Eric Bolling Newsmax

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Newsmax with Eric Bolling | DeSantis talks anti-squatter plan, RFK Jr., Disney, Biden and more. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis joins "Eric Bolling The Balance" to discuss his state's mission to hold "squatters" accountable, the 2024 election, RFK Jr.'s candidacy, the Biden agenda, DeSantis' saga with Disney, and more.