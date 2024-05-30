EPISODE 374: PERILOUS PROTOCOLS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
‘Protocol 7’ Director and Lead Actress Talk Coming Release; Jefferey Jaxen Reports on the perils of microplastics, the NIH FOIA Scandal, and The Digital ID Debate heats up in Australia; Can two simple supplements slow or even stop Alzheimer’s?
Guests: Andrew Wakefield, Emmy Robbin, Dr. Michael Nehls