BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Mark Oshinskie: Dispatches from a Scamdemic, Covid Response Was Total Lunacy
Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & EmpireCheckmark Icon
394 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
37 views • 12 months ago

Attorney and author Mark Oshinskie discusses his book Dispatches From A Scamdemic, how he saw through the ruse from the start, and how the public health countermeasures were utterly phony and total lunacy. Most people kept their heads in the sand and deferred to this rising cult of "expertism". We must continue maintaining the truth of what happened and counter their attempts at establishing a revisionist history and false narrative. Resisting the mandates wasn't easy, but it was important. He hopes we've peaked in terms of excess deaths. He expects the censorship to continue into the future. The last few years were the biggest ever transfer of wealth from the middle class to the rich. Trump needs to be held accountable. They could lock us down again, the masses would go along with it.


*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation

Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com

Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors


**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

Borderless Mexico Expat Health Insurance https://beacons.ai/jamesguzman

LegalShield https://hhrvojemoric.wearelegalshield.com

Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics


Websites

Dispatches From A Scamdemic: Why the Lockdowns, Masks, Tests and Shots Were Wrong from the Beginning (forecheck32 at g mail) https://markoshinskie8de.substack.com/p/may-3-book-update

Substack https://markoshinskie8de.substack.com

Brownstone Institute https://brownstone.org/author/mark-oshinskie


About Mark Oshinskie

Mark Oshinskie is an attorney, athlete, artist, agricultor, and advocate.


*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Keywords
trumpvaccinessciencecdcpandemicmandatesfaucimaskslockdownlockdownscovid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy