Holohoax, hold my beer. Another TRAGIC and HEINOUS antisemitic hate crime erupted in the capital of the United States of Israhell, in what officials are calling a “completely unforeseeable tragedy that we definitely didn’t choreograph like a Super Bowl halftime show”. The ‘One Night At The Museum Six Hours After It Closed’ attack, which involved a christian zionist, his jew-ish fiancee, and a lone antisemitic motorcycling extremist that gave himself up without asking has prompted international outrage. “This is a dark day,” said congressman Randy Huge, while standing next to a podium labeled “Fighting Hate with Kosher Donuts”. “We must protect the Jewish community from rising hate. And also protect our borders. And, the Epstein files. And maybe monitor everyone’s encrypted messages just to be safe.” Leaked internal memos, however, suggest the event may have been, in the words of one leggy blonde aide, “a little staged, but, like, for a good cause.” Conspiracy critics who questioned the timing, the convenient villain, or the magical speed at which new Gaza-starvation torture methods appeared in Palestine were swiftly labeled “hate enablers”, “far-right adjacent”, or simply “anti-safety.” “We will not tolerate hate,” said President Bibi Mileikowsky during a somber MIGA press conference flanked by 12 American flags, three tanks, and an unblinking eagle. “And if you shouted ‘Free Palestine’ this year, I regret to inform you: you helped pull the trigger.” The media dutifully echoed the message, while network anchors, mainstream alternative media, a blow-up Laura Loomer doll, and Twitter intellectual Michael Malice reading directly from what appeared to be a shared script, issued grave warnings: “Words have consequences,” they said. “Support for Palestinian rights is now a national security concern,” they added. “Resistance equals radicalization,” they clarified. In today’s video my world tour continues in commie Kanada, walking and talking about the MOST TRAGIC and HEINOUS of sketchy false flag events in Washington this week. If you’d like to escape the upcoming dollar crash, make tons of money, and avoid wearing a yellow location-tracking “Peace Star” while cheating Big Pharma out of profits, stick with me and the Anarchapulco FreedomHacking crew Reserve your seat ASAP, because once the Techno-rats find out we’re teaching critical thinking, and critical doing, the CIA might ‘accidentally’ schedule a thunderstorm with precision GPS targeting.

