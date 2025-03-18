GA;ACTIC WISDOM CONFERENCE & THE NEW WORLD!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hello Friends! In this OTW Radio show I discuss my 10th Annual Galactic Wisdom Conference with some of the world's best psychics, spiritual healers, film directors, Out of this World mystics, and time travelers on making this world a better & happier place! See: www.galacticwisdomconference.com The Conference will be held on April 26/27, 2025 -- cost is only $40 for up to 20 hours of presentations! I hope you can all attend! The Conference will be by Zoom so you can listen anywhere in the world! With lots of love and light, For a planet that's happy and bright! Ted, OTW Radio tedmahr.com outofthisworldreadings.com [email protected]