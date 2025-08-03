BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Eating During the Civilization Shift
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
ADAPT2030 | Civilization CycleCheckmark Icon
2136 followers
4
497 views • 1 month ago

https://buymeacoffee.com/civilizationcycle


https://civilizationcycle.com/


The critical connection between mental well-being and how modern diets, chemicals, and GMOs disrupt the gut biome with organs like the stomach and liver are extensions of the brain, influencing emotions and instincts. How to source high-quality beef, utilizing every part of the animal, and the importance of fats and oils for brain function, especially in prepping for challenging times the next societal shift.




** Live Radio Show **

🎙️ LIVE BROADCAST (Thursday Nights 10-12 PM E.S.T)

rumble.com/c/CivilizationCycle

🔎SIGN-UP for the Weekly Show Notes Civilizationcycle.com


** Civilization Cycle Podcast **

🎧 Libsyn: adapt2030.libsyn.com

🎧iTunes: itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/adapt2030

🎧Civilization Cycle Podcast Channel

   / @civilizationcyclepodcast ⁩

Keywords
gut healthdavid dubynebone marrowadapt 2030prepping tipscivilization cyclewhats happening right nowwhat comes nextanimal fatssustainable eatingbeef sourcingoils and fats for your brainwhat foods to buy when prepping
