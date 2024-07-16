© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CNN host gets very nervous as ex-Army sniper Cory Mills suggests the July 13 assassination attempt on Trump could have been a setup.
Cory Mills is a former member of the 82nd Airborne Division and Joint Special Operations Command.
➡️Earlier today, it was reported that law enforcement snipers were inside the building from which the shooter shot at Trump.