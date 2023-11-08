BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Marine natural products as drugs for humans
Dr. Heidi Wichmann
Dr. Heidi Wichmann
1 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
42 views • 11/08/2023

Excerpt from the lecture: The interconnection of nature and health

What is behind the statement that everything is interconnected? Since we humans have been moving further and further away from nature, an increase in civilization diseases can be seen at the same time. But what influence do plants, animals or nature in general have on our (epi)genetics and what disturbs this "Cycle of health“? This lecture I have dedicated to the influence of diverse environmental factors (such as pesticides, geoengineering, wind turbines, biodiversity loss), as epigenetic factors, on our health. Also those that are naturally present and part of the "Cycle of health“.


References/slides as download: https://t.me/drheidiwichmann/11927

https://dieter-broers-science.com/aktuelles/



Keywords
healthnaturenatural products
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy