The Exile of Jews from Arab Lands - Noemi Lieberman

Posted 29November2016 B'nai Brith Canada:

In 1947, wearing only the clothes on their backs, Noemi Lieberman and and her family were forced to flee their native Libya, leaving all their possessions behind. To this day, neither she nor any of her family members have been given reparations of any kind.

The following video is part 2 of B'nai Brith Canada's series in tribute to Jews from Arab lands.

Part 1 with Irene Beunavida from Egypt: The Exile of Jews from Arab Lands - Irene Beunavida... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nz-69uM1k7I&t=8s





Prior to 1948, approximately one million Jews lived peacefully in Arab states throughout the Middle East. With the founding of Israel, Arab nations began to target their Jewish populations with violence, oppression and systemic discrimination. They had their property confiscated, anti-Jewish riots erupted and many Jews were killed, forcing a mass exodus from Arab countries.