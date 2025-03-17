© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The New american Dream Thanks To Greed FLATION... The Corporate WEF Borg Has Hoarded Eveything For Themselves And Priced Regular People Out Of Society On Their Quest Of "You Will Own Nothing And Eat Bugs" Agenda... This Is Why Everybody Knows We're Going In The Wrong Direction... Beyond Absurd....