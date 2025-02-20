BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Where did the 5G protesters Go Now That We Are Moving Into 6G IoBnT ICT?
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
222 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
121 views • 6 months ago

https://toresays.com/2025/02/20/the-tor-trap-usaid-harvard-china-ulbricht-and-the-wikileaks-files/

.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Body_area_network

.

https://www.dhs.gov/science-and-technology/biosurveillance

.

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/epdf/10.1002/wcm.884

.

A "biosignal" is a measurable signal generated by a living organism, which can be electrical, chemical, or mechanical, and provides information about the body's physiological state, like heart rate, brain activity, or muscle contractions; essentially, it's a signal that can be recorded and analyzed to understand biological processes within the body.

.

https://pervasivecomputinginfo.blogspot.com/2018/10/ieee-802156-standard.html

.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Medical_Device_Radiocommunications_Service

.

https://www.vyvo.org/dapp

.

https://www.fcc.gov/news-events/events/2012/05/genachowski-remarks-on-unleashing-spectrum-for-medical-body-area-networks

.

https://www.iec.ch/system/files/2023-10/wsdcombinedpdf_0.pdf

.

Electronic warfare (EW) has been a part of modern conflict for decades, and companies like Northrop Grumman, BAE Systems, and L3Harris have been leaders in its development for over 60 years

.

https://search.brave.com/search?q=is+the+human+body+on+the+electromagnetic+spectrum&source=web

.

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7345599/

.

Bioelectromagnetics is the study of how living organisms interact with electromagnetic fields. It examines the fields produced by living organisms, as well as the effects of external fields.

.

https://search.brave.com/search?q=what+is+human+body+communication&source=web

.

https://www.embedded.com/the-challenge-of-designing-in-body-communications/

.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1389128623001639#d1e962

.

https://search.brave.com/search?q=visible+light+communication&source=web

.

A transmission medium is a physical path that allows signals to travel between devices. Transmission media can be solid, liquid, gas, or plasma.

.

Bioelectricity refers to the electrical activity present in living organisms. It encompasses the generation, propagation, and effects of electrical signals within cells, tissues, and organs.

.

https://biosignals.scitevents.org/

.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Biofield

.

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4654789/

.

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3689572/

.

https://surveillanceresistancelab.org/resources/hart-attack-how-dhss-massive-biometrics-database-will-supercharge-surveillance-and-threaten-rights/

.

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Bio-nano-thing-A-mapping-between-the-components-of-a-typical-IoT-embedded-computing_fig3_353037619

.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/International_Genetically_Engineered_Machine

.

https://www.comsoc.org/publications/ctn/molecular-communication

.

https://search.brave.com/search?q=human+augmentation+conferences&source=web

.

https://www.nano.gov/timeline

.

https://spectrum.ieee.org/turning-the-body-into-a-wire

Keywords
trump20242030covid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy