Where did the 5G protesters Go Now That We Are Moving Into 6G IoBnT ICT?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://toresays.com/2025/02/20/the-tor-trap-usaid-harvard-china-ulbricht-and-the-wikileaks-files/
.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Body_area_network
.
https://www.dhs.gov/science-and-technology/biosurveillance
.
https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/epdf/10.1002/wcm.884
.
A "biosignal" is a measurable signal generated by a living organism, which can be electrical, chemical, or mechanical, and provides information about the body's physiological state, like heart rate, brain activity, or muscle contractions; essentially, it's a signal that can be recorded and analyzed to understand biological processes within the body.
.
https://pervasivecomputinginfo.blogspot.com/2018/10/ieee-802156-standard.html
.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Medical_Device_Radiocommunications_Service
.
.
https://www.fcc.gov/news-events/events/2012/05/genachowski-remarks-on-unleashing-spectrum-for-medical-body-area-networks
.
https://www.iec.ch/system/files/2023-10/wsdcombinedpdf_0.pdf
.
Electronic warfare (EW) has been a part of modern conflict for decades, and companies like Northrop Grumman, BAE Systems, and L3Harris have been leaders in its development for over 60 years
.
https://search.brave.com/search?q=is+the+human+body+on+the+electromagnetic+spectrum&source=web
.
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7345599/
.
Bioelectromagnetics is the study of how living organisms interact with electromagnetic fields. It examines the fields produced by living organisms, as well as the effects of external fields.
.
https://search.brave.com/search?q=what+is+human+body+communication&source=web
.
https://www.embedded.com/the-challenge-of-designing-in-body-communications/
.
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1389128623001639#d1e962
.
https://search.brave.com/search?q=visible+light+communication&source=web
.
A transmission medium is a physical path that allows signals to travel between devices. Transmission media can be solid, liquid, gas, or plasma.
.
Bioelectricity refers to the electrical activity present in living organisms. It encompasses the generation, propagation, and effects of electrical signals within cells, tissues, and organs.
.
https://biosignals.scitevents.org/
.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Biofield
.
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4654789/
.
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3689572/
.
https://surveillanceresistancelab.org/resources/hart-attack-how-dhss-massive-biometrics-database-will-supercharge-surveillance-and-threaten-rights/
.
https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Bio-nano-thing-A-mapping-between-the-components-of-a-typical-IoT-embedded-computing_fig3_353037619
.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/International_Genetically_Engineered_Machine
.
https://www.comsoc.org/publications/ctn/molecular-communication
.
https://search.brave.com/search?q=human+augmentation+conferences&source=web
.
.