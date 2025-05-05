BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Shooting in Makhachkala, where unknown persons attacked police officers
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
62 views • 4 months ago

The situation at the scene of the shooting in Makhachkala, (Russia) where unknown persons attacked police officers

 Two of the attackers were reportedly killed, information is being verified. Two more stole a patrol car and are still on the run. The city has launched an "Intercept" plan.

 "According to preliminary information, the Interior Ministry officers tried to stop the car, but the driver did not comply and opened fire on them. There are casualties. Law enforcement agencies are currently working," said the head of the Republic of Dagestan, Sergei Melikov

One policeman survived the shootout in Makhachkala - he was taken to the hospital, the Dagestan Ministry of Internal Affairs told Zvezda.

They also confirmed the elimination of one shooter, but there is no information about the others yet. Then, adding Two attackers have been eliminated, the Dagestan Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
