Military Intervention in California Riots | Tim Hale





As chaos erupts in California, with riots spreading across Los Angeles, San Francisco, and other major cities, the question on everyone’s mind is: Will federal military intervention be necessary? In this explosive episode of 40K FootView, retired military strategist Tim Hale breaks down the escalating crisis—who’s behind the unrest, how law enforcement is responding, and whether the National Guard or even active-duty troops will be deployed to restore order.





Hale analyzes the playbook of urban destabilization, from agitator tactics to foreign influence, and warns of a potential "Summer of Love 2.0"—but this time, with a far more dangerous edge. Could this be a prelude to martial law? Is the deep state fueling the flames to justify a crackdown? And what does Trump’s recent Camp David meeting with top generals signal about what’s coming next?





Tune in for a high-level strategic perspective on the riots, military readiness, and the hidden war for control of America’s streets. The fuse is lit—where does it lead?





Key Topics:





Who’s funding & organizing the California riots?





National Guard vs. active-duty military: What’s the threshold for deployment?





Foreign actors & domestic destabilization: A repeat of 2020?





Trump’s next move—will the Insurrection Act be invoked?





How patriots should prepare for escalating chaos.





Subscribe, share, and stand ready. The storm is here.





