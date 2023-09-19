🔬 Unveiling the Healing Power of Niacin: Abram Hoffer’s Groundbreaking Work 💊

In this educational deep dive, we explore the healing power of Niacin, as presented in the groundbreaking work of Abram Hoffer. Dr. Hoffer, a renowned researcher, psychiatrist, and biochemist, used his extensive knowledge to harness Niacin's potential as a vital health-restoring tool. This lesson follows his remarkable journey and delves into his innovative, 'restorative' approach to treating various mental and physical health conditions. 💊📖 We'll uncover the extensive research and patient recovery stories shared in his book "Niacin, The Real Story" (second edition, 2023). This enlightening text not only doubles the knowledge of its predecessor but adds a plethora of up-to-date insights. 🧠🌱 Find out how Hoffer's methods transformed the lives of thousands of patients, including those suffering from schizophrenia, depression, anxiety, ADHD, autism, arthritis, alcoholism, cancer, diabetes, pellagra, and high cholesterol. Discover how this visionary practitioner revolutionized patient care, going beyond traditional treatment methods to consider factors like diet, metabolism, and nutritional deficiencies. 📚💡 We'll also explore the trials and tribulations faced by medical innovators like Hoffer and the often lengthy process of acceptance and implementation of such groundbreaking discoveries in medical science. 👩‍⚕️👨‍⚕️ Whether you're a patient, caregiver, researcher, health professional, or simply someone interested in health and wellness, this video offers invaluable insights into the transformative power of Niacin and the pioneering work of Abram Hoffer. 🔔 Remember to subscribe and hit the notification bell to stay updated on our latest videos on health and wellness. 🔍 Want to learn more about the benefits of Niacin? Click on the link to purchase the book, "Niacin, The Real Story" - https://www.amazon.com/Niacin-Story-A... Don't forget to share your thoughts in the comment section! MY #1 RECOMMENDED SUPPLEMENT One of the first supplements I recommend to people, regardless of their condition, is a foundational one. It is safe, effective, natural, and easy to use regardless of age. It improves your immune system, inflammatory response, cardiovascular health, digestive health, and hormone balance. You can do all the right things for your health, but if you are deficient in Redox Molecules, then your body can not fully utilize those things. Learn more about Redox at: https://www.arukah.com/redox Interested in personal health coaching? Request a free discovery call: https://www.arukah.com/coaching Read reviews from Mayim's students - https://www.arukah.com/reviews Become a certified holistic healer - https://www.arukah.com/certification ​May the Creator continually grant you and your loved ones complete, holistic health & healing of mind, body, and spirit. May He use YOU to become an instrument of that health and healing. Shalom, Mayim Vega | Founder of http://Arukah.com #Niacin #AbramHoffer #HealingWithNiacin #HealthandWellness #MedicalInnovation #MentalHealth



