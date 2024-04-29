Emergency slide from Delta flight found in front of lawyer's house whose firm is suing Boeing. The emergency slide that fell off a Delta flight departing from JFK Airport on Friday was found two days later — washed up in front of the beachside house of a lawyer whose firm happens to be suing Boeing over safety issues, The Post has learned.





Jake Bissell-Linsk — a New York attorney whose firm filed a lawsuit against Boeing following the Alaska Airlines door blowout in January — told The Post he got a surprise on Sunday around noon when he looked out the window of his oceanfront home in Belle Harbor, Queens.





There — trapped on the rocks within feet of his front yard in a freak coincidence — was the emergency slide that fell off the Boeing 767 jetliner, he told The Post.





“We are right on the beach and I saw it was sitting on the breakers,” Bissell-Linsk told The Post.





