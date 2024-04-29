BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Emergency slide from Delta flight found in front of lawyer's house whose firm is suing Boeing
164 views • 12 months ago

Emergency slide from Delta flight found in front of lawyer's house whose firm is suing Boeing. The emergency slide that fell off a Delta flight departing from JFK Airport on Friday was found two days later — washed up in front of the beachside house of a lawyer whose firm happens to be suing Boeing over safety issues, The Post has learned.


Jake Bissell-Linsk — a New York attorney whose firm filed a lawsuit against Boeing following the Alaska Airlines door blowout in January — told The Post he got a surprise on Sunday around noon when he looked out the window of his oceanfront home in Belle Harbor, Queens.


There — trapped on the rocks within feet of his front yard in a freak coincidence — was the emergency slide that fell off the Boeing 767 jetliner, he told The Post.


“We are right on the beach and I saw it was sitting on the breakers,” Bissell-Linsk told The Post.


Read more at https://nypost.com/2024/04/29/busines...


#deltaairlines #boeing #emegencyslide

ny postboeing 767 jetlinerdelta flight
